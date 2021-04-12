Watch Kelly Clarkson's moving rendition of Dido's 'White Flag' for 'Kellyoke'

When you've got less than two minutes to convey the heartfelt power of a song like Dido's "White Flag," Kelly Clarkson is the woman to turn to.

Clarkson took on the 2003 smash hit from the British singer-songwriter during the "Kellyoke" portion of her "Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday, and it was rousing in the extreme.

The slow-burn tune that peaks with the line "I will go down with this ship" speaks to a love that refuses to die, even if the relationship has ended, and Clarkson nails it with the control and power we've come to love from her daily "Kellyoke" covers.

The original Dido version was nominated for a Grammy and it has been featured on TV shows like "Smallville," "Medium" and "The Sopranos." It hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and still sounds super contemporary, despite being 18 years old.

Fans certainly loved Clarkson's version. On the video's YouTube page, one person wrote, "I've rarely heard singers who can emote the way she does. Almost sounds as if the words are bleeding through her voice," while another fan said the performance gave her "goosebumps."

Added another, "Kelly just took it to a whole new level (so) that it's untouchable from now on. Dido must be very proud with Kelly's version."

We haven't heard a response yet, but we'd be surprised if she had any complaints at all.

