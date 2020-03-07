Kelly Clarkson loves a good cover song! After winning the first season of “American Idol” 18 years ago, she’s returning to her roots by performing her own renditions of popular songs at the beginning of each episode of her daytime talk show.

This week — in honor of International Women’s Day — Clarkson revisited a classic: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

This isn’t the first time the pop star has performed the song — she actually did a version of it when she was on "American Idol" all those years ago!

This time around, she seems to be singing in a slightly lower key but it’s clear she’s grown as an artist since those days on the “Idol” stage.

Clarkson also recently performed another Aretha Franklin song, "Think."

Her longtime music director, Jason Halbert, told Vulture last year that she's been taking fan song requests for years.

"I think because of how she started on 'Idol,' covering so many great songs on the show, when I first started with her, I used to get tons of emails from fans requesting that she cover certain songs," he told the outlet last year. "So I brought her the idea of, 'Why don’t we do a fan request every day?' She loved the idea, and I think we’ve been doing it since almost the very beginning. Whenever they were coming up with a concept for the show, that sort of morphed into 'Kellyoke.'"