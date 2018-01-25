Here's how Kelly Clarkson and other artists will support #TimesUp at the Grammys

share tweet pin email

Members of the music industry are signing on to support #TimesUp at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday with a very specific protest: white roses.

Musicians including Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper and Rita Ora have already agreed to wear the flowers, reports Billboard.

Jordan Strauss / AP Kelly Clarkson, who has signed on to wear a white rose at this year's Grammys to support #TimesUp, also wore a black gown to support the initiative at January's Golden Globes.

While black outfits were the symbol for #TimesUp at the Golden Globes in January, the music industry had not yet settled on how it would take a stand against sexual harassment at the awards.

The white-rose demonstration was put together by Roc Nation SVP Meg Harkins and IGA Records promoter Karen Rait; the pair assembled several women in music on Monday to call themselves Voices in Entertainment and formulate a plan.

White was chosen symbolically: Suffragettes wore white during protests, and Hillary Clinton wore white at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, Harkins told Billboard.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play 'Grammy Guest List' game Play Video - 4:07 Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play 'Grammy Guest List' game Play Video - 4:07

In addition, as a letter from the group quoted in People noted, "We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

#TimesUp is a movement designed to address sexual harassment of women in all industries, and was founded on Jan. 1, 2018 in response to the many public stories of harassment and assault that have emerged in the past six months or so.

Noted Rait, "Music artists have a lot of impact ... So it's only fitting that music's biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.