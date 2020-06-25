Kelly Clarkson opens up to Demi Lovato about battle with depression

Kelly Clarkson opened up to fellow singer Demi Lovato about her battle with depression during a candid conversation Thursday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression," Clarkson, 38, told Lovato during their virtual interview.

"I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood even, are kind of trained to just keep going and 'you can handle it,' especially as a woman it's like, 'Don't let 'em see you sweat,'" continued the former "American Idol" champ, who's in the midst of a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The "Stronger" singer praised Lovato for being honest about her struggles with addiction, bulimia and bipolar disorder, pointing out that other celebs aren't willing to be as "vulnerable."

"I think it's helpful for your fans," said Clarkson. "Because I know in every meet-and-greet you probably get people saying that— and I do too — and they're like, 'Man, thank you for just like being open in your songs and open with everybody because I felt like this was just me. And, like, knowing that somebody else is going through it makes you not feel alone and so depressed about it.'"

Kelly Clarkson, left, and Demi Lovato perform together at Madison Square Garden during Z100's Jingle Ball 2011 in December 2011. Larry Busacca / WireImage

Lovato responded by heaping praise back onto Clarkson.

"You were, like, the first idol that I ever had, and I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken, and vulnerable, and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to," said the "Anyone" singer, 27.

"You are fearless and courages and real as f---," continued Lovato, adding, "When I was younger, I always thought to myself if I ever make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine."

Clarkson acknowledged that keeping herself mentally healthy "takes work."

"Like, even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome it.' I'm like, 'No, no that's a daily effort in, like, trying to be positive… That's not, like, a given. Like, you're just over it, and you went to some magical therapy session, and it's over."

"I think that's a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at," she added.