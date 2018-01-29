Kelly Clarkson never got her Grammys 'consolation' prize: 'Y'all owe me a puppy'

share tweet pin email

At the end of Sunday night's Grammy Awards, some top recording artists walked away with major accolades while others simply had to be satisfied with the honor of being nominated — and a puppy.

Host James Corden promised "consolation" pooches to anyone who went home sans award during one of his many gags, and now Kelly Clarkson wants her dog.

This may be the first time potty training was an issue at The #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/cNhr6VNhWO — CBS (@CBS) January 29, 2018

It all started adorably enough when Corden told the crowd, "All night we'll be handing out consolation puppies. If you didn't get a Grammy, you get a puppy."

Not a bad deal, if you ask us.

Just look at how happy the puppy situation left legendary funnyman Jerry Seinfeld, who was up for the Best Comedy Album honor but lost to Dave Chapelle.

Getty Images Comedian Jerry Seinfeld receives a consolation puppy during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

No one is a loser when they're holding a furry little bundle of joy.

But when Kelly Clarkson failed to nab the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, there wasn't a canine in sight.

Now Corden — and the entire Recording Academy — is hearing about it.

"I mean, what the hell @JKCorden and @RecordingAcad," Clarkson tweeted after the event. "I didn’t get my puppy consolation prize?! I’m calling bullsh--. Y’all owe me a puppy."

The "Love So Soft" singer added a few laughing emoji to make sure everyone knew she was just joking.

Sort of.