Kelly Clarkson never got her Grammys 'consolation' prize: 'Y'all owe me a puppy'

At the end of Sunday night's Grammy Awards, some top recording artists walked away with major accolades while others simply had to be satisfied with the honor of being nominated — and a puppy.
Host James Corden promised "consolation" pooches to anyone who went home sans award during one of his many gags, and now Kelly Clarkson wants her dog.
It all started adorably enough when Corden told the crowd, "All night we'll be handing out consolation puppies. If you didn't get a Grammy, you get a puppy."
Not a bad deal, if you ask us.
Just look at how happy the puppy situation left legendary funnyman Jerry Seinfeld, who was up for the Best Comedy Album honor but lost to Dave Chapelle.
No one is a loser when they're holding a furry little bundle of joy.
But when Kelly Clarkson failed to nab the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, there wasn't a canine in sight.
Now Corden — and the entire Recording Academy — is hearing about it.
"I mean, what the hell @JKCorden and @RecordingAcad," Clarkson tweeted after the event. "I didn’t get my puppy consolation prize?! I’m calling bullsh--. Y’all owe me a puppy."
The "Love So Soft" singer added a few laughing emoji to make sure everyone knew she was just joking.
Sort of.