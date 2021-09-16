She’s back — and “Kellyoke” is, too!

Kelly Clarkson returned for the third season of her talk show this week, and on Wednesday, the singer and host (and “Voice” coach) gave her faithful fans a reminder of what they’ve been missing with yet another standout cover performance — or, in the case of her take on “Valerie,” a cover of a cover performance.

Just one day after what would have been Amy Winehouse’s 38th birthday, Clarkson took the stage and belted out her own take on the late neo-soul singer’s smash collaboration with Mark Ronson, “Valerie.”

While the song was originally written and recorded by English indie rockers The Zutons back in 2006, Ronson and Winehouse reworked it with a retro flare and cemented its hit status just one year later when they teamed up for their cover. It was that soulful flashback remix that Clarkson crooned for her own audience, and they're still raving about it.

“I am in heaven listening to this,” one admirer wrote in the comments that followed the clip on YouTube. Another added, “I've lost count of the number of times I've put this on repeat.”

And over and over again, fans applauded her for having “the guts and the talent” to pull off a Winehouse cover.

“Ain't nothing this woman can't sing or do at this point,” one wrote.

“Valerie” marked the second time Clarkson has showed off her soulful singing chops since kicking off season three of her talk show. On Tuesday, she and her house band, Y’all, covered the 1967 Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell single “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to hear what she has in store next.