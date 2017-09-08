Kelly Clarkson on motherhood: I can't 'be there for everything — and that's OK'

share tweet pin email

Singer, songwriter, author, soon-to-be "Voice" coach and mother of two (and stepmother of two more) Kelly Clarkson makes multitasking look easy.

But during a Friday morning visit to TODAY, she confessed that it's a tricky balancing act.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kelly Clarkson explains the title of her new album 'Meaning of Life' Play Video - 1:56 Kelly Clarkson explains the title of her new album 'Meaning of Life' Play Video - 1:56

"It's challenging when you're a working parent," Clarkson said.

Even though daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remy, 1, often accompany her on the road, "you miss things," she explained in Facebook Live chat with anchor Hoda Kotb.

For instance, while her youngest child has no trouble saying their dog's name, Cairo, he hasn't mastered "mama" yet — at least not while she's been there to hear it.

"I'll look at him and go 'mama,' and he'll go 'dada,'" the 35-year-old laughed. "And then (later) my nanny and his grandma said, "Oh, he said mama!"

While she misses those occasional milestones, she does her best to be present when it really counts.

Zach Pagano Kelly Clarkson performs on TODAY.

"It's hard to be a really good mom and a really good person at your job," she said. "I don't want to be one of those pop star moms that doesn't see their (kids). ... I want to be there."

‪Happy Easter!! #RiverRose #RemyB #BabyKissesAreTheGreatest Thanks for the great photo @weisseubanks 😊‬ A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

And when she's not there, she wants them to know that she's still busy being a mom.

"I'm not going to be able to be there for everything, and that's OK, because I'm showing my daughter and my son and our kids that you can do both and achieve great things," she added.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Jenna Bush Hager: My 'mom dancing' to Kelly Clarkson is 'horrifying' Play Video - 1:09 Jenna Bush Hager: My 'mom dancing' to Kelly Clarkson is 'horrifying' Play Video - 1:09

She achieved great things on TODAY for the Citi Concert Series, too.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY! Play Video - 1:28 Check out the lineup for the 2017 Citi Concert Series on TODAY! Play Video - 1:28

Catch even more from Clarkson when her next album, "Meaning of Life," comes out Oct. 27. And for more live music on TODAY, tune in Sept. 22 to see Fergie on our stage.