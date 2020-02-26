Kelly Clarkson and Melissa McCarthy face off for 'Gilmore Girls' trivia

Melissa McCarthy played the part of Sookie St. James for seven seasons of “Gilmore Girls” (and for one episode of the revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”), and series superfan Kelly Clarkson watched her do it.

So, who knows more about “Gilmore”?

With jumbo coffees at the ready, the two women faced off for Stars Hollow bragging rights on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The game got off to an easy start with a question any faithful fan could answer: “Dinner with the grandparents happened on which day?”

Both McCarthy and Clarkson new the answer was Friday, but the actress hit the buzzer first and got the point.

Friday night dinners were a Gilmore tradition. Saeed Adyani/Netflix

She also scored for knowing that Jackson was “the produce delivery guy” when he first met wife-to-be Sookie. But Clarkson soon tied things up with her answers about what Luke’s Diner used to be (a hardware store) and how Rory broke her arm (in an accident with Jess, obviously).

Thanks to a mutual encyclopedic knowledge of the show (except when it came to the question about the inspiration for Lorelai’s dog’s name — Paul Anka — which baffled both of them), the competition ultimately ended the way it began, with a battle of buzzer speed.

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James on "Gilmore Girls." Patrick Ecclesine / Warner Bros. via Getty Images

McCarthy may have known her Sookie situations better than anyone else, but she lacked the frenzied enthusiasm of Clarkson, who slammed the button the second she heard the question, “How did Jackson ask Sookie out on their first date?”

Playfully shouting at her guest, she raved, “You did! He didn’t ask you out; you did!”

When the game is "Gilmore Girls" trivia, everybody wins. Adam Christopher/NBC

That’s right. Kelly Clarkson is a singer-songwriter, talk show host, “Voice” coach and, now, an honorary Gilmore Girl.