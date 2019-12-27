Kelly Clarkson made us blush with an intimate detail about her marriage

If you’re going to ask Kelly Clarkson a burning question, get ready for a steamy answer!

That’s what past “Voice” champ Brynn Cartelli learned when she recently stopped by the hit-maker’s talk show to swap some personal trivia.

It all started innocently enough with Cartelli inquiring about the three albums her former coach would take along to a deserted island. (For the record, that’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Annie Lennox’s “Diva” and U2’s “Joshua Tree.”)

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

But it was the answer to Cartelli’s next question that led to a serious case of the giggles for the 16-year-old.

“What is the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?” she wondered. “Is there one thing?”

Clarkson immediately offered up sly smile that left the Cartelli saying, “Oh, no!”

“Well, Brynn,” the 37-year-old said. “I was single for many years so, I have children, and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie!”

While her audience of one couldn’t stop laughing, Clarkson, who’s married to manager Brandon Blackstock, added, “That’s real. And it’s not weird. It’s natural!”

The teen then said, “This is why America loves you,” before covering her own ears momentarily and saying “la-la-la” to keep from hearing any other bedtime confession from her friend and mentor.

While Clarkson mentioned her "how one makes children" nightly habit, the mom of two and stepmother of two more is not actually making children anymore. As she told TODAY back in 2016, she had that taken care of right after she gave birth to son Remy that same year.

"I literally told them on the table, 'You make sure this can't happen again!'" she recalled.