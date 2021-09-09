Kelly Clarkson is as addicted to Zillow as you are

Kelly Clarkson knows how hard it is to stop scrolling through Zillow once you start.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the singer and talk show host admits that she's prone to Friday night sessions of "Zillow porn," just like many other folks who are intrigued by the real estate site.

The 39-year-old said she prefers to spend time perusing home listings online instead of catching up on what the tabloids are saying about her. Still, she understands that there is an audience for that sort of celebrity gossip.

“It’s supply and demand,” she said. “People demand it, so they supply it, unfortunately. I’m not mad at it. But I don’t have to subscribe to it.”

Clarkson's Friday night guilty pleasure is shared by plenty of other Americans, who took up Zillow browsing as a pastime during the pandemic, a development reflected by a significant increase in the website's online traffic.

"It could be coming from buyers looking to move after being stuck at home for months, or simply from aspirational viewers seeking an escape through real estate. It could also be summer home shoppers who aren't able to tour open houses in person, so have turned to online home shopping instead," Amanda Pendleton of Zillow Home told TMRW last July.

In February, "Saturday Night Live” highlighted the "Zillow porn" trend in a hilarious skit that featured cast members Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and then-host Dan Levy.

During her interview with the New York Times, Clarkson also gave an update on the upcoming third season of her hit talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

With Ellen DeGeneres set to step down from her talk show at the end of this season after 19 years, many think that Clarkson could follow in her footsteps and have a long and successful run on TV like the comedian has. But as Clarkson pointed out, she doesn't like comparing herself to others in either her music or TV careers.

“I’m never going to be Whitney Houston — I’m never going to be Cyndi Lauper, Reba or Trisha or Mariah,” she told the newspaper. “I’m going to be me. I think that’s fine. There’s room for everyone at the table.”