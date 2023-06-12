Kelly Clarkson shares 3 red flags she looks out for in a partner

Kelly Clarkson has a trio of traits that she wants to avoid in a partner.

In a TikTok video on June 10, the pop icon and TV host shared the three red flags she looks out for in a relationship

The singer, whose new album, “Chemistry,” comes out June 23, downplayed canceling plans and being a vegan while booing mansplaining before launching into the three things she wants to avoid.

So, what can she most definitely do without? Clarkson said a liar, somebody who projects their own issues on you and someone who doesn’t have friends.

“You have no friends? Why? That’s weird,” she said.

Clarkson, who has a song called “Red Flag Collector” on “Chemistry,” appeared to have muffed this TikTok trend because users are supposed to provide three red flags about themselves.

Clarkson discussed another red flag in her marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, noting on her talk show earlier this month that he didn’t get her a push present, a gift a husband gives a mother-to-be before she gives birth. The two are parents of daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

“I didn’t get a present,” she said. “It should’ve been a red flag. I honestly don’t know that he knew.”

Kelly Clarkson has her own red flags to keep an eye for in a realtionship. NBC

Clarkson has been open about how “Chemistry” deals with her crumbling marriage.

“We’re adults ... we understand feelings, and we understand that a lot of these songs are moments, not forever. But it’s hard when you have kids and you’re like, ‘How do I address this?’” she told TalkShopLive last month.

“Definitely there’s (songs) on there where ‘mommy was angry,’ but moms get angry ... that’s healthy and it happens,” Clarkson said. “I don’t polish my life and show it to my children. They see it as a whole, which I think is healthier.”

Clarkson, who seemingly shaded Blackstock in March by changing the lyrics to the 2022 breakup song "abcdefu" during the "Kellyoke" portion of her show, also said she left a few songs off of "Chemistry" because they were too honest.

“I know people will hear this record and be like, ‘Oh, damn, she went there!’ and I’m like, ‘No, I promise you I didn’t,’” she told Entertainment Weekly last month.