Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 12:43 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

When Kelly Clarkson took the stage to belt out the national anthem at Sunday's Indy 500, she didn't miss a single note.

She did, however, miss a step on her way there.

A fan filmed the "Love So Soft" singer as she walked the red carpet into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and suddenly stumbled in her towering platform heels.

In the clip, Clarkson caught herself as soon as she tripped, and then whipped around to see what caused the near-spill. There appeared to be no impediment, so the 37-year-old turned to face onlookers, raised her hands above her head and delivered a dramatic curtsy, which earned her hoots and applause.

But that well-timed reaction paled in comparison to her hilarious response when she later noticed the near-tumble was making the rounds on Twitter.

After tweeting a series of LOL emoji, Clarkson wrote that the "best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am."

Self-deprecating humor from the obviously cool singer, "Voice" coach and soon-to-be talk show host aside, Clarkson also used her tweet as a chance to make sure her fans and followers knew that, despite appearances, there was something that caused her trip up.

"That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man!" she added.

No matter what made her miss her step, all that really counts is how well she recovered — at the event and online.