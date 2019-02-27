Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 2:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez both have an undeniable sense of style, but they don't have the same style — which is what makes the wardrobe mix-up in a new promo so hilarious.

Both "The Voice" and "World of Dance" returned to NBC for new seasons this week, but as this clip reveals, there was a little pre-show confusion when it came to clothes.

As the video opens, "World of Dance" judge J.Lo can be seen entering her dressing room, which just so happens to be next to "Voice" coach Clarkson's own dressing room.

Excited to be back, she immediately starts flipping through a rack filled with her clothes, and a split-screen reveals a similar scene unfolding nearby.

While Lopez looks perplexed to find bedazzled jerseys and outfits labeled "season 16," Clarkson has a similar reaction about finding a rack packed with form-fitting and revealing dresses.

"This is a size 4!" the "Piece by Piece" singer shouts in frustration.

But when Lopez slips into a satin jacket with "Team Kelly" emblazoned across the back, she figures out the problem — and makes a special delivery to the room next door.

"I'm pretty sure they got our wardrobe racks mixed up," Lopez says.

Clarkson agrees, holding up the outfits and explaining, "I was just going through it, and I was like, 'Ha ha! Dream big, but not that big.'"

The women swap armfuls of distinctly different outfits, but before walking away, Lopez realizes she needs one more dress back — the tiny sparkling number that Clarkson had draped around her neck.

"Oh, yeah!" last season's "Voice" victor says with a nervous laugh. "It's not a scarf. Who would think that? That's so silly!"

The awkward laughs from Clarkson continue, just as the genuine ones from viewers get started.