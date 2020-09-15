Kelly Clarkson blows Jimmy Fallon away with her Alanis Morissette impression

You oughta know how good Kelly Clarkson’s Alanis Morissette impression is.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the talk show host played a game called “Different Tune,” in which she had to sing popular songs to the tune of other well-known songs.

Her first challenge was to belt out Morissette’s “Ironic” to the tune of Toto’s "Africa," and let’s just say she pulled it off in the way you’d expect from the original “American Idol” champ, sounding just like Morissette, especially when she launched into the high notes, beginning with the lyrics: “It’s like rain on your wedding day.”

“Oh, my goodness! How did you do that?” an impressed Fallon asked after she finished. "Oh, my God that was eerie."

“I grew up on that record," Clarkson said. "I love her.”

"The was fantastic," Fallon added.

Clarkson, who has wowed her show's viewers with her amazing covers of classic tracks during her "Kellyoke" segment, is indeed a huge fan of Morissette’s. Last month, Clarkson welcomed the "Hand In My Pocket" singer as a guest on her talk show, and she fangirled after explaining she discovered Morissette once attended one of her concerts.

“If that’s true, I am so glad that no one told me you were there because I would have (expletive) a Christmas turkey,” she said.

Clarkson proved she’s no one-hit wonder playing "Different Tune," either. In addition to Morissette, she covered Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” to the tune of “Dynamite” by BTS. Fallon and Clarkson also teamed up to sing Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” to the tune of “Closing Time,” the popular ‘90s anthem by Semisonic.