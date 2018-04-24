Kelly Clarkson honors favorite women on her birthday — see her sweet tributes

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating her birthday by honoring a pair of entertainers who inspire her.

The "Voice" coach, who turned 36 on Tuesday, took to Twitter with special tributes to Hollywood legends Barbra Streisand, 76, and Shirley MacLaine, 84, who both share a birthday with her.

#birthdaymood Happy Birthday to one of my favorites who happens to share the same birthday ï¸ #barbra #feelinfancy pic.twitter.com/Eg1aqkipet — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 24, 2018

"#birthdaymood Happy Birthday to one of my favorites who happens to share the same birthday. #barbra #feelinfancy," Clarkson wrote next to a GIF of Streisand tossing her boa over her shoulder in the 1969 film musical "Hello, Dolly!"

Happy Birthday to another talented woman who shares the same birthday and also happens to have been my favorite character in a movie, ever! #Weezer #ShirleyMacLaine #SteelMagnolias pic.twitter.com/MHwLXLTF8b — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 24, 2018

The "Piece by Piece" singer also tweeted a GIF of MacLaine and her "Steel Magnolias" co-stars Olympia Dukasis and Dolly Parton, writing, "Happy Birthday to another talented woman who shares the same birthday and also happens to have been my favorite character in a movie, ever! #Weezer #ShirleyMacLaine #SteelMagnolias."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Clarkson turned 36 on Tuesday.

But Clarkson's birthday festivities didn't stop there.

The "American Idol" alum's team also created a hilarious video tribute to her. The short clip is filled with slow-motion footage of the singer making various funny faces as Stevie Wonder's jubilant "Happy Birthday" plays.

"Dearest Kelly, In honor of your birthday we've edited an awkward, slow-motion, totally embarrassing video. Just for you. Happy Birthday. Much love, Team KC," reads a message at the start of the video. Just a moment later, another message pops onscreen: "This was all Brandon's idea."

Brandon is, of course, Clarkson's 41-year-old hubby, Brandon Blackstock.

Here's hoping Kelly's birthday is as fabulous as she is!