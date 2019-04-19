Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 19, 2019

So much for any "feud" between Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood!

Clarkson had some fun with a tabloid magazine cover touting a "secret feud" between the former "American Idol" winners with a hilarious complaint on Twitter about the picture of her it used.

"Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!'' the pop star wrote. "I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin'."

A commenter suggested there's a reason Underwood didn't get a "bad" photo.

"Hahaha touché well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha!'' she replied. "But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself."

The friends had a similar response last year when an online poll pitted them against each other, asking which singer was the most iconic "American Idol" winner. Clarkson won the first year of the competition in 2002; Underwood took the crown three years later.

Both feel like they're doing just fine and would rather celebrate the other one's success.

Clarkson and Underwood have also bonded over more serious issues. Clarkson reached out to the country music star in September to thank her for being so open about her pregnancy struggles.

Underwood, who has two children with husband Mike Fisher, revealed in an emotional interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she suffered three miscarriages in less than two years.

"'It’s so important that you talk about it," Clarkson told ET she wrote to Underwood in an email. "'I know you don’t have to because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior, or feel like something’s wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable, and (know) that (other) people go through it."

Sure doesn't sound like a "feud" to us.