Kelly Clarkson cries and helps mom of 5 who nearly lost home: 'We are all trying'

Kelly Clarkson is showing the love from one mother to another.

On Monday’s episode of her talk show, the singer spoke to a domestic abuse survivor with five kids who nearly lost her home in the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Handy had left an abusive relationship and wound up buying a house with a new boyfriend.

"It was a stressful situation, but it was so rewarding. I feel like it was so good to show my kids that we can overcome any situation,” Handy said about the process of purchasing their own home.

Handy was furloughed from her job, leaving her boyfriend as the sole provider.

“All bills were on my partner’s shoulders,” she said.

Despite all of her own uncertainty, Handy decided to help others in need. She and her kids made meals for the homeless and gave them blankets.

Handy’s kids spoke gushed about their mother, which left Clarkson a little misty-eyed herself.

"How do you feel hearing your kids speak this way?" Clarkson asked her.

"It's good because I doubt myself a lot. I feel like I've put them through so much sometimes,” Handy replied while getting choked up. It's good to know I'm doing the right thing sometimes."

"Just so you know, that's every mama on the planet,” Clarkson said while fighting back her own tears. "Just so you know, you’re nailing it. It doesn’t matter what house you live in or what apartment you live in or where you live, every mama, I’ve heard my mama say that, the same thing, we are all trying.”

Clarkson noted it's National Homeowners Month and shared a surprise for Handy.

“We want to make sure you keep the home you worked so hard to get and so that’s why we’re going to pay your mortgage for the rest of 2020. That’s on us. We don’t want you to have to worry about paying that mortgage for the rest of the year.”

“We just wanted to help out in that way and we hope that it helps you,” she added.