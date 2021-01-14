Kelly Clarkson goes country with 'Kellyoke' cover of the Chicks' 'Sin Wagon'

Kelly Clarkson's latest "Kellyoke" performance is a little bit country with a whole lot of attitude.

The singer, 38, covers "Sin Wagon" by the Chicks on the latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and we can't stop playing it on repeat.

The catchy tune originally appeared on the country trio's 1999 album "Fly" and Clarkson gave it her own spin with her house band. The talk show host also kept with the country theme and sported a flowing black floral top and wide-legged pants.

The song was never one of the band's singles but it's amassed a huge fan base over the years. Clarkson's fellow "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood even sang it once while competing on the singing competition.

Clarkson's fans were excited to hear the cover and were impressed with her vocal range.

"She never fails to amaze everyone with her powerful voice," one YouTube user commented. Another wrote "Is there a song this Queen can’t sing? "

One fan said the performance gave them "goosebumps" and another gave props to Clarkson's talented band: "She sounds amazing as usual but i love how versatile the band is they literally can play anything."

Many fans were eager to hear more country music from the singer, including one YouTube user who commented "Okay, we NEED a country album from Kelly!!!!!!!!!"

The mother of two has been in a country kind of mood lately and has performed several covers from artists in the genre. On Wednesday, she sang a rendition of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and one fan called it “one of the best covers" of the song that they'd ever heard.

Earlier this month, she performed a moving version of the Kacey Musgraves song "Rainbow" and she also took on Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas" in December.

Clarkson has shown that she can tackle any genre and recently sang Selena Gomez's popular song "Rare" and Roxette's hit “It Must Have Been Love” from the film “Pretty Woman.”