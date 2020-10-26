Kelly Clarkson offers fan honest dating advice amid divorce: 'We've all been there'

Kelly Clarkson gave a fan some refreshingly candid dating advice during a recent episode of her talk show.

The singer, 38, fielded a question from a woman who wondered how to get her crush to commit to something more serious.

"My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “He hasn't asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?"

Clarkson took a caring but tough love approach to the woman’s dilemma.

“I have advice — I don't know if you want it,” she warned.

After guests Cleo Wade and Marlon Wayans shared their tips, the singer offered her thoughts.

"I don’t understand why you would want to be with someone that only does it in front of people, that’s my thing," she said. “Like, if they’re only going to show you they care in front of people. You need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors because that’s who you’re going to be with.”

Clarkson added that the fan might have to face the fact that her crush may not be interested.

“It kind of looks a little like 'He’s Just Not That Into You,' that book,” she said. “I don’t know, it looks a little like that, and that’s OK because we’ve all been there. It’s not just you.”

Clarkson has been open about her personal life as she navigates her split from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce over the summer, citing irreconcilable differences.

"I mean, it's no secret," the singer told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in September. "My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce,” she continued. “I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Clarkson requested joint custody of her children with Blackstock, River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4. Blackstock also has two older children from a previous marriage.

The “Voice” coach and talk show host said it’s been difficult finding a balance between talking openly about her situation, which can help her process her emotions, and protecting the privacy of her family.

“We have four kids total together," she told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb last month. "So that's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. It's just a tricky thing to navigate. It's hard on everyone involved."

The “Stronger” singer also opened up about how music has helped her cope. She’s channeling the complex emotions of her divorce into a new album, expected out next year.

"This'll probably be the most personal one I've ever released," she said on Sunday TODAY. "And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me."