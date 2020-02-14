Kelly Clarkson gets a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from the boys of 'The Voice'

Sign up for our newsletter

Kelly Clarkson received a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from her fellow 'The Voice' coaches on Friday. Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and host Carson Daly were responsible for the kind gesture.

Preparing to shoot a segment for her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show," producers surprised Clarkson with the huge bouquet of gorgeous flowers by hiding them behind a movable wall.

Shocked, Clarkson questioned the delivery in disbelief.

"Oh what? What? They did not do that," she asked, confused. "Who did that? They didn't do that."

A producer from behind the camera assured her, "They sent that to you."

"I need to know which boy this is," she said, adding, "It's totally Nick or something."

Reading the card aloud, she read, "Coach Kelly: Happy Valentine's Day... from your Voice Boys Blake, John, Nick and Carson."

She started to get a little teary, explaining, "I'm so tired I might cry."

Marveling at the size of the bouquet, the 37-year-old singer remarked, "That's so Texan, it's so big. It might have been Shelton."

Still moved by their cute gesture, she added, "Wow, that's really kind. It's the little things. I wouldn't — for a billion dollars — did not know that was going to happen. It's beautiful..."

"I'm, like, so blown away!" she said in her thank you video. "That's really nice!"