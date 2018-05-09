Kelly Clarkson gave Carson Daly the sweetest homemade gift

share tweet pin email

You can now add "quilter" to the list of Kelly Clarkson's many talents.

The pop star created some special gifts for her fellow coaches and host Carson Daly on "The Voice," who showed them off on Instagram Tuesday night.

Clarkson made sure to add a personal touch to Carson's quilt, which the TODAY anchor proudly displayed.

"@kellyclarkson is officially my favorite human,'' he wrote. "She hand made a quilt for me! Look at this. NYC cabs, airplanes b/c I fly so much, 'Daily News,' Yankees, TV sets/radios, coffee mugs."

"She made me a custom QUILT! It’s so soft, unlike those old ones...who are you? Thank you so much, Love you! #VoiceFamily."

Clarkson, who is in her first season as a coach on "The Voice," also made sure not to forget her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

"Voice" veterans Shelton and Levine also showed off their quilts, although Shelton busted Levine's chops as usual for photobombing the moment by using some salty language in his Instagram post.

Somehow the Grammy winner, "Voice" judge and mother of two found the time to create the quilts, although she joked that her needlework shouldn't be inspected too closely.

Clarkson wrote on Twitter that "#quiltingismyjam" and that the judges shouldn't look too closely at their quilts "because it sort of looks like a high school home economics project."

Yaaaassss! #quiltingismyjam ....but donât look 2 closely because it sort of looks like a high school home economics project ð¤£#madewithlovenotperfection @blakeshelton was inspired by denim & blues, @adamlevine is rock & roll attire & @aliciakeys is purples & family love yâall! https://t.co/naImiht2KC — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 8, 2018

Shelton's quilt has a denim and blues theme, Levine's is all about rock 'n' roll and Keys' reflects family.

Is there anything she can't do?

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.