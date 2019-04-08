Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 8, 2019, 5:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kelly Clarkson may be a country girl at heart, but the Texas-born star, who's called Tennessee home for years, has pulled up stakes and moved all the way to California.

Between her work on "The Voice," her upcoming talk show and a string of voice roles for the big screen, the move just made sense for the 36-year-old and her brood, as she explained during a Monday morning visit to TODAY.

"We had to make a decision as a family, and so we're pretty much basing out of there," she said.

So, while she and husband Brandon Blackstock still have a house back in Hendersonville, they and their kids — 4-year-old daughter River Rose and 2-year-old son Remy — now call Los Angeles home.

And she now calls their new abode her dream home.

"We got really blessed with our house," Clarkson said of the new digs before revealing that one her fellow "Voice" coaches helped make the move a reality.

"Actually, Adam Levine found our house," she said.

Friends and fellow coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson on "The Voice." Getty Images

As it turns out, the Maroon 5 frontman is more than just a music man. "He's like a real estate guru," Clarkson raved.

And she has absolutely no complaints about his pick for her and her family.

"It's the most amazing house I've ever lived in," she said. "He's so good!"

However, while she's sold on the home, Los Angeles may take a little more time to grow on her.

"(It) scares my husband and I because we're both Texan, and we both really love the outdoors," she explained. "There are some great outdoor things there, but I just mean we're more like mountain people."

Work obligations mean she'll have plenty of time to get used to it though.

The current season of "The Voice" wraps in May, which is the same month her animated musical-comedy "UglyDolls" hits theaters. Then on September 9, her syndicated series, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," kicks off.

"It's going to be great," she said of her future in LA.