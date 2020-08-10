Kelly Clarkson to fill in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' after accident

Pop star, “American Idol” winner and former coach on NBC’s “The Voice” Kelly Clarkson will temporarily fill in for Simon Cowell as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

Cowell had to have back surgery over the weekend after he hurt himself testing out an electric bicycle at his house in Malibu and fell.

Clarkson tweeted the news:

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT,’ but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat!” she joked. “The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”

Clarkson will fill in for at least Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows with other judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

It’s a fitting replacement, given Clarkson’s experience as a coach/judge on “The Voice” and her track record as the first-ever “American Idol” winner.

Cowell, well-renowned for his caustic comments as a judge — first on "American Idol" and later on "America's Got Talent" — posted a thank you to the nurses and doctors taking care of him and offered some “good advice” to fans.

“If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he joked. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”