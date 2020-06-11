Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

Documents were filed by the 38-year-old singer and talk show host in a Los Angeles court on June 4, 2020. TODAY has reached out to Clarkson for comment.

The couple have two children together: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

Blackstock, who is the stepson of country superstar Reba McEntire, has two children from a previous marriage, 17-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth.

Like his father, Narvel Blackstock, who was married to McEntire from 1989 to 2015, Blackstock, 43, also works as a talent manager. Upon meeting, Clarkson said it was love at first sight even though he was still married to his first wife.

“We met years ago when I was working with Rascal Flatts, and he used to tour manage with him," she said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his KISS FM Radio Show. "I didn’t really know he was (my manager’s) son and it was kind of weird. I was like ‘dude, I gotta know that guy.’ We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, ‘oh we’re so getting married,’ I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl."

The pair ended up meeting again in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI thanks to Narvel, who was Clarkson's manager.

"Brandon is my manager's son. I've known him for six years, but he was married for most of that time," she said in May 2012. "Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single…"

Soon they began dating, and after 10 months of courting, the couple was engaged.

They married in October 2013 tying the knot at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Clarkson confirmed the nuptials with a photo on Twitter saying, “I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :)."

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

Clarkson told Redbook in 2015 that Blackstock was not her "other half."

"He's a whole and I'm a whole," she said. "I've never believed in someone taking care of me, and that's probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability." She also got candid about the couple's sex life, telling the magazine, "I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex. That is never going to happen. We put each other first. I call it the oxygen-mask mentality — take care of yourself first!"

Since their wedding, Blackstock has been her manager. He is also listed as an executive producer for her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Well, I think it comes down to respect. I wouldn’t have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn’t see firsthand how great he is at that and how much he cares about Blake. And the way that (Blake’s) career has blown up, I would have hired Brandon regardless," the singer said in 2018 when asked about working with her husband.

"He’s really talented at what he does and his mind really does work in a completely different way. I'm always like, 'Is this your manager hat?' And he’ll go 'Oh, is this your artist hat? Are we going there?'" she said, laughing. "So, we’re pretty good about that."