Kelly Clarkson explains why she's sporting an eye patch

Kelly Clarkson isn’t letting viewers see behind her hazel eyes.

The pop star wore an eye patch on Wednesday’s episode of her talk show.

“I’m sorry I look like a pirate,” she said when guest Common joined her. “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today.”

“You look fly with your pirate,” Common said.

“I think I’m gonna just make it my thing. This is my whole album, my next album cycle is this,” the Grammy winner said.

What exactly happened that resulted in the eye patch? Clarkson explained to NBC Los Angeles’ “California Live” that she’s allergic to dust and that she was doing a shoot for “The Voice” when something got in her eye.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like ‘Hitch,’ you know that movie?” she said, referring to the 2005 Will Smith comedy.

“When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot ‘The Voice,’ a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin,” she joked.

She also said the episodes taped do not air one right after the other, so viewers may be confused.

“We did six shows total because we did two shows a day. Three days I had to wear a patch. Those are not consecutive, man," she said.

"I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday and people are going to be like, ‘She needs to figure out her eye situation.”