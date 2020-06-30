Kelly Clarkson dishes on when she knew she could sing

Everyone knows Kelly Clarkson can sing. She’s got the gold albums, sold-out concerts, Grammys and “American Idol” title to prove it. But she says she never had an aha! moment when she knew she had a special set of pipes.

While talking to Jon Stewart on Monday’s episode of her talk show, they discussed the challenges of playing the drums when he brought up how she had to have been aware at a young age that she could sing.

“You must’ve known, I hate to use the phrase predetermined, but you must’ve felt an affinity really early on because you can’t walk around with a gift like that and not realize it probably pretty early on,” he said.

The newly minted Emmy winner was quick to shoot down the idea, though.

“I don’t know, every time I hear people in interviews, they’re like, ‘I’ve been singing and dancing since I was 2’ and I’m like, ‘Not me.’ Everyone sang in my small town. We all went to church, so everyone sang,” she said.

Stewart said he would’ve thought that people would’ve been blown away by her talent, even when she sang at age 8 or 9.

“Not really,” she said. “I had so many talented singers around me. I really did. And I know people always say, ‘Oh my God, you sing so well and you can do so many things.’ I grew up with a lot of girlfriends that could do that, so it wasn’t really an abnormal thing.”

The world, of course, has come to know how powerful Clarkson's voice is, a fact she proves each day with her popular "Kellyoke" segment when she covers other artists' popular tunes, removing any doubt about her range.