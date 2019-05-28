Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 28, 2019, 1:48 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Don’t come for Kelly Clarkson.

The former “American Idol” champ had some harsh words after someone on Twitter attacked her for a poor performance of “God Bless America” at this past Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

The catch? Clarkson wasn’t actually the one who sang the song.

Chevel Shepherd, who won season 15 of “The Voice” while on Clarkson’s team, is the one who belted out the tune, but the person who blasted the performance elected to tag Clarkson, instead. The "Broken & Beautiful" singer, though, was having none of it.

"@kellyclarkson Indy 500 - Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the “stylizing,” the chirps and warbles. Want to know how to sing it right? Listen to Kate Smith’s version," the user JR Jansen wrote.

Clarkson, who was at the race to sing the national anthem, was quick to praise Shepherd, while also putting the troll on blast.

"I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it," she wrote. "Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this."

While that Twitter user may have been confused about who sang what, Clarkson and Shepherd were very much in sync, taking turns complimenting each other for their performances at the race.

Clarkson certainly had an eventful Indianapolis 500. In addition to performing and making sure she had Shepherd's back, she also tripped while walking out to the stage, though she managed to laugh it off.

"best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man!" she wrote.