Watch Kelly Clarkson slay with sizzling cover of 'Use Somebody'

No matter how many covers she does, Kelly Clarkson keeps finding ways to blow away her fans.

The pop icon did it again when she performed Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show on Wednesday.

Clarkson wasted no time in putting her stamp on the track, showing off her magical voice right from the get-go, hitting the high and long notes that make song so unique.

Her rendition builds to a crescendo around the one-minute mark and she simply owns it when belting out “someone like you” about 10 seconds later as the lights flash and her band raises its intensity before she brings it home while slowing it down as the song draws to a close.

“Use Somebody” was released by Kings of Leon in December 2008 and became a monster hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and going on to win Grammys for record of the year, best rock performance by a duo or group and best rock song.

Clarkson has a history with the song, too, having performed it as part of a mashup with Alanis Morissette’s “That I Would Be Good.”

Her fans certainly took notice

“Heartbreakingly beautiful. Who remembers when she used to cover this on tour?!” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Hit my heart in a way that it hasn't been hit in a while....,” someone else wrote.

“I don't particularly like this song, or Kings of Leon, but she owned this song. Absolutely stunning,” another person commented.

“This cover was stunning. Like vocal gymnastics. 10s across the board,” another fan raved.