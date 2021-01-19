Kelly Clarkson gave her fans a good reason to tune into her talk show on Tuesday.

Clarkson covered Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason” during the popular “Kellyoke” segment of her show.

Under flashing red lights with her band behind her, Clarkson gave a soulful rendition of the Grammy-winning 1995 track that afforded her the chance to show off her impressive vocal range.

As is often the case with Clarkson’s covers, this one was met with cheers from her fans who checked it out on YouTube.

“Kelly looks like such a sweet regular person but then she starts to sing and belt out those incredible notes,” someone wrote.

“Love this song! Kelly is SLAYING this song! Oh man, chills!” another person commented.

“Kelly, you are unstoppable queen truly amazing!” someone else wrote.

Clarkson is already pretty familiar with “Give Me One Reason” — and Chapman. She has performed the song in various venues over the years and also teamed up with another “American Idol” favorite, Chris Daughtry, to cover another one of Chapman’s Grammy-winning tunes, “Fast Car.”

She's also been on something of a '90s kick since the calendar turned to 2021, having covered "You Get What You Give" by the New Radicals, the Chicks' "Sin Wagon" and Toni Braxton's "Another Sad Love Song."