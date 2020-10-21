Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'Torn' on 'Kellyoke' is a '90s fan's dream come true

What can you say about Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” segment other than she has "Torn" the cover off of it?

Clarkson unleashed her inner ‘90s child when she covered Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” on her talk show Wednesday.

Dressed all in black and backed by her in-person band, Clarkson’s soulful rendition in her darkened studio was as solid as you’d expect from the Grammy winner.

Fans were certainly wowed by Clarkson's take on the popular track.

“who just waits everyday for the new Kellyoke to be released its always the highlight of the day,” one person wrote on YouTube. “Kelly doesn't ever disappoints with her covers and she certainly didn't here.”

“I think she should record a full version of this song. It sounds like this could have been done by her originally. Beautiful,” someone else wrote.

“One of my all time favourite songs, your voice adds amazing soul to it!” another person commented.

Imbruglia’s “Torn” was itself a 1997 cover of a song originally done by ‘90s rock band Ednaswap. Imbruglia’s version was an international sensation, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for best female pop vocal performance.

Clarkson has embraced the ‘90s on “Kellyoke” before, performing Fiona Apple’s 1997 single "Criminal" on her show earlier this month. In August, she hopped in her time machine and traveled to 1992 when she went country while honoring Travis Tritt's "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and in July she paid homage to the Cranberries' 1993 hit,"Linger."

So, don't give up hope, everyone. If you're clamoring for some “Mambo No. 5” maybe you'll one day get your wish.