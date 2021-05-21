It may be in his kiss, but it’s also in Kelly Clarkson’s voice.

The pop icon covered Cher's version of “The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)” during Friday’s “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show.

Clarkson is absolutely on top of her game, managing to put her own stamp on the upbeat, toe-tapping ditty while still staying true to the energetic feel of the track.

And trust us, you’ll want to catch her showing off her vocal range after the 1:20 mark when she wows everyone by hitting the high note when she belts out “It’s in his kiss.” If, for some reason, you’d forgotten why she’s the original “American Idol,” that should remind you.

Her fans certainly loved the performance.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“Kelly can make every song her own, She's truly amazing!” one person wrote on YouTube.

“whenever she hits those high notes.... it gives me goosebumps!” someone else commented.

“Such a powerful voice and just love the way she gets into the music,” another person wrote.

Cher had a hit with “The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)” when she performed it for the 1990 film "Mermaids." AA Film Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

“Absolutely love listening to all the covers you do Kelly. You're great and can sing anything,” another person raved.

“The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)” has a colorful history in pop culture. Betty Everett took it to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964.

The song, which has been covered by several artists over the years, also wound up in the public eye when Cher recorded it for the 1990 movie “Mermaids.” That version peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.