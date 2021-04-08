IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson absolutely nails her cover of LeAnn Rimes 'Blue'

Clarkson crushed the song that first brought Rimes into the spotlight.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kelly Clarkson has us feeling a little “Blue” — but we’re OK with that.

The pop star belted out a cover of LeAnn Rimes' “Blue” during the “Kellyoke” portion of her show on Thursday.

Standing underneath — what else? — a stream of blue lights, Clarkson, wearing a black (not blue) dress, knocked it out of the park, proving that country is most definitely a genre she can tackle, especially when she hits the long note while singing “Blue, oh so lonesome for you” in the chorus.

And while Clarkson recently made headlines for saying there’s actually a song she’s afraid to cover, her fans let her know they were wowed by this performance.

“I swear, Kelly can sing ANYTHING!” one person wrote on YouTube.

“I’m running out of praises for Kelly! She’s so freaking amazing!” someone else commented.

“Best voice of ALL time!” another person wrote.

“Blue” is the title track from Rimes’ 1996 debut album that reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. The track, which came out when she was 13, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard country charts. “Blue” also netted Rimes a Grammy Award for best female country vocal performance.

The song itself was written and released by Bill Mack in 1958, while also being covered by many other artists over the years.

