Kelly Clarkson turns Lady Gaga's 'Poker Face' into an instant rock classic

Fans aren’t showing a poker face when it comes to how much they love Kelly Clarkson’s latest cover.

The original “American Idol” champion performed Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” on Friday's edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

Clarkson has some fun with this effort, even winking at one point while she transforms the pop classic into a real rock number. Her band lends some heavy guitar play to this high energy rendition while Clarkson amplifies the strength of her voice during the chorus, beginning around the one-minute mark.

Her fans were blown away.

“She even made the Poker Face a Kelly song omg the talent,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“There’s nothing this queen can’t sanggg,” someone else commented.

“She reinvents every song she sings,” another person wrote.

“I didn’t know I needed this cover till now! I’m so blessed! Daaaang girl! I swear that wink is gonna end me one day!” someone else joked.

“Poker Face” is from Lady Gaga’s 2008 debut album, “The Fame.” The song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, following her previous chart-topping single which broke her into the mainstream, “Just Dance.”

Clarkson has covered Lady Gaga before, performing “Shallow,” her Oscar-winning collaboration with Bradley Cooper from “A Star Is Born,” during a 2019 concert. She's welcomed Gaga's hits on her show, as well, teaming up with Garth Brooks to duet on "Shallow" and performing Gaga's track "You and I."

In 2019, shortly after her show premiered, she also covered "Bad Romance" in one of her earliest "Kelloyoke" efforts.