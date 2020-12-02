Kelly Clarkson belts out soulful rendition of 'A Fool in Love'

We’re in love with Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance!

The singer just covered Ike and Tina Turner’s “A Fool in Love” on her talk show, delivering a soulful rendition of the 1960 song.

“A Fool in Love” was a hit single from the legendary R&B duo Ike and Tina Turner, and it was included on their debut album, "The Soul of Ike & Tina Turner."

Fans on YouTube couldn’t get enough of Clarkson's powerful take on the ‘60s classic.

“Excuse me, Ms. Clarkson?!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Who gave you the right to slay THIS much?!! Give us that sass!!”

“Seriously this woman is blessed,” another fan chimed in. “What a talent and amazing human too. She literally can sing anything and do anything she sets her mind to.”

Another commenter echoed a request that her fans have been making for a while now: a full album of Clarkson’s incredible “Kellyoke” covers.

“She annihilated that!!!! KC’s voice is a continued surprise and I really believe she keeps sounding better and better,” the fan wrote. “Would love for these Kellyokes to be albums one day. They’re too incredible not to be.”

The 38-year-old singer and talk show host has been serving up one amazing “Kellyoke” cover after another lately, and her performances cross genres, from country to pop to soul.

She recently performed a stripped-down version of “Need You Now” by Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum. Clarkson also recently wowed fans with her takes on the Bee Gees’ hit “Stayin’ Alive” and Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.”