Kelly Clarkson shows what rock 'n' roll is all about with 'Barracuda' cover

Kelly Clarkson rocked out with a classic for her latest “Kellyoke” cover on her talk show.

The original “American Idol” champ, who has been known to rock out a time or two on her own songs, did just that when she performed Heart’s classic 1977 hit, “Barracuda,” on Thursday.

With her band behind her and lights flashing all over the stage, Clarkson, who previously sizzled with her take on "Cryin'" by Aerosmith, also put her stamp on the unforgettable track, utilizing the range of her voice to make this cover one that leaves an impression.

“I am fully convinced that Kelly really is a goddess of voices,” one fan wrote on YouTube. "There’s no song she cannot sing. Just listen to those vocals! Damn!”

“Omg she rlly can sing anything imaging having a voice like hers,” someone else wrote.

"okay she ate this one UP! i’ve always wanted kelly to play around with a more rock-inspired album ever since (she) released 'My December,'" another fan wrote, referencing her 2007 album.

“Barracuda” was a single from Heart’s album “Little Queen.” It reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a staple of classic rock to this day.

There must be something about 1977 that is close to Clarkson’s heart. Last month, she covered one of Fleetwood Mac’s hits from that year, “Dreams,” which came from the band’s hugely successful album from the same year, “Rumours.”