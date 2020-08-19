Fans want Kelly Clarkson to drop a Motown album after her latest 'Kellyoke' cover

Kelly Clarkson has covered everything from '90s alt rock and Whitney Houston to U2 and Etta James for the signature "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, but fans are clamoring for the pop star to show off her talents in a whole new genre after her most recent spirited performance.

Clarkson performed the 1965 Four Tops’ classic “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” leading viewers to beg her to cut her own Motown album while commenting on the clip on the official “Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube channel.

“I would pay all the monies for her to release a Motown album,” one person wrote.

“The big sound of Motown is in YOUR town; and Kelly's driving the bus,” someone else chimed in.

“Your voice is made for soul and Motown music!” another person commented.

“Kelly Sings MoTown Would Be Incredible...That Era of Music is Still Timeless & her Voice...Phenomenal!!!” someone else wrote.

“Hey Kelly we need mire (more) music from you. MOTOWN. ! MOTOWN. ! MOTOWN!” another person pleaded.

Clarkson has made a habit out of wowing viewers with her covers of classic songs, spanning an array of styles, and she has already shown she can do Motown proud.

When she competed on “American Idol” in 2002, she sang the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet, "You're All I Need to Get By," on Motown week during the first week of the finals. Interestingly, finalist R.J. Helton covered "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).”