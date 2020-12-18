A Dolly Parton Christmas! Watch Kelly Clarkson cover the legendary country star

A legend in the making has covered a song from a true legend.

On Thursday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show, Kelly Clarkson performed Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas.”

Decked out in a green dress that matched the accented lighting on the set, Clarkson left her fingerprints all over the track with an understated performance that captured the essence of the ballad.

Her fans simply loved it.

“I mean, what CAN'T Kelly do,” someone commented on YouTube.

“Such an incredible voice and great job on making the song sound current,” another person wrote.

“I feel like I'm getting a new gift everytime I listen to you! Thank you!” someone else wrote.

“Hard Candy Christmas” is not a Christmas song, per se. Parton performed it as part of an ensemble in her 1982 movie, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” It climbed to No. 8 on the Billboard Country charts and appears on her 1984 holiday album with Kenny Rogers, “Once Upon a Christmas.”

Clarkson, 38, has covered “Hard Candy Christmas” before, performing it in 2014 at her Miracle on Broadway concert in Nashville. Interestingly, a fan captured video of her version of the track, which Clarkson prefaced by saying was husband Brandon Blackstock's favorite song. The two, who married in 2013, are now in the process of getting divorced.

Clarkson, whose sole holiday album is 2013's "Wrapped in Red," has kept her show’s fans entertained with a steady stream of holiday songs during this season.

Earlier this week, Brett Eldredge joined her for a duet on their song, “Under the Mistletoe,” which they’ve also performed on “The Voice” and NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special.

She has also covered “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the 1989 tune by the novelty band Vince Vance & the Valiants that she released as a holiday single last month.

In addition, Clarkson has delighted viewers with her cover of Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and teamed up with Tori Kelly for their spin on “Silent Night.”