Kelly Clarkson collides beautifully with Dave Matthews hit in 'Crash into Me' cover

Kelly Clarkson was totally in the driver's seat with her "Kellyoke" tune on Tuesday!

The singer and host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" drove all the way back to 1996 to bring home a soulful, yet bouncy take on the Dave Matthews Band's "Crash into Me," and she gave us all the nostalgic feels in the process.

Outfitted in a ruffled black dress and surrounded by a blue background studded with lights like the night sky, Clarkson and her band Yall sunk their claws into the song with energy — and then she hit those beautiful high notes!

"Into your heart I'll beat again/Sweet like candy to my soul/Sweet you rock/And sweet you roll/Lost for you I'm so lost for you," she sang, and we know that feeling for sure.

"Crash Into Me" was released in late 1996 from Dave Matthews Band's second album, and hit No. 7 on Billboard's Modern Rock chart, then was nominated for a best rock performance by a duo or group Grammy in 1998.

Dave Matthews performing at the 2021 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in September in Franklin, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

It's just the latest in a string of classic tunes she's been sharing on "Kellyoke," and is another win for Clarkson, who's already on an October high after releasing her newest Christmas album on Friday, "When Christmas Comes Around..." and her duet with Ariana Grande, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me?"

"Crash into this," Clarkson's show tweeted along with a video clip:

Don't mind if we do!