The latest installment of “Kellyoke” proves that, once again, Kelly Clarkson has us all wrapped around her finger.

The multitalented performer opened up Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show by belting out her own version of a beloved ‘90s alt-rock ballad about love and betrayal.

Just press play to hear her impressive arrangement of the Cranberries' hit “Linger.”

Fans on social media started raving about the cover the moment a preview of it went up on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Nailed it. Shes beautiful and her voice is beautiful, so much talent. — Adrienne Hamm (@AHamm001) July 14, 2020

Aaahhhh kelly this is one of my favorite cover of yours! #kellyoke — lei (@sellingnagomez) July 14, 2020

I seriously dont know what I would do if Kelly stopped doing #kellyoke — Nerdgirl (@morganax31) July 14, 2020

And this isn’t the first time those fans have had a chance to hear the talent judge, talk show host and hit-maker take on the track, either.

Last year, during season 17 of “The Voice,” Clarkson was joined by the final five members of Team Kelly — including eventual winner Jake Hoot — for a showstopping group performance of “Linger.”