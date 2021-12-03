Kelly Clarkson covers country song by fellow 'Voice' coach Blake Shelton for 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson has done it again!

On Thursday’s episode of her talk show, the 39-year-old entertainer wowed her audience with another pitch-perfect cover for her latest “Kellyoke” segment — and this time the song selection made it feel like a “Voice” crossover episode.

That’s because when Clarkson stepped up to the mic, she belted out “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking,” a song that was a hit for fellow “Voice” coach Blake Shelton more than 10 years ago.

The country music ballad, which tackles the topic of the parts of a partner’s life that you can never really know, seemed like a natural fit for her smooth vocal style and proved, once again, there’s no genre she can’t handle.

“It's official! Kelly Clarkson can literally sing ANYTHING!” one fan raved in the comments that followed a clip of the performance on YouTube.

Another viewer agreed, noting, “Kelly has never sounded better. Kelly’s voice is at her prime.”

And yet another praised how she personalized the piece, writing, “She sings every song like she wrote it or is currently experiencing the feelings of the lyrics. It makes every performance so believable.”

Friends in music: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, seen here on the current season of "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

But others in the comments section focused on what Shelton would have thought of Clarkson’s rendition.

“Blake's like, "Sheesh! She sang my song better than I did!" one person joked.

And while some suggested that Shelton better “watch out” for the singer he’s worked with on “The Voice” for the past eight seasons, another admirer pointed out that ultimately, “Blake Shelton would be proud of her,” and that they should consider it for a future coaches duet.

While Shelton’s recording of “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2011 and is the one country music fans are most familiar with, he wasn’t the first artist to take on the tune penned by songwriters John Wiggins and Earl Bud Lee. Singer

Joe Nichols recorded his own take in 2007 for his album “Real Things.”