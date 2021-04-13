Kelly Clarkson is on fire with sizzling cover of the Chicks' 'Gaslighter'

It feels like we’ve seen this before.

Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of the Chicks’ “Gaslighter” on Tuesday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

The lively rendition gets off to a quick start and doesn’t let up while Clarkson, as usual, hits some tough notes in a cover that will have you jumping out of your chair and dancing.

Her fans couldn’t stop raving about the performance.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE, Kelly she definitely felt this song,” someone wrote on YouTube.

“Yes Queen. You never disappoint. What gifted talented soul...you are blessed,” another person gushed.

“Love me some Kelly!! So talented!!” someone else commented.

“Gaslighter” was the lead single and title track of the Chicks’ eighth album, released last July. The album, the first after the band dropped "Dixie" from its name, went to No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

Kelly certainly seems to have a place in her heart for the Chicks because she has put her own spin on the band's songs before.

In January, she covered the band’s song “Sin Wagon,” which appeared on its 1999 album, “Fly.” Last year, she paid homage to the album when she performed another track from it, “Cowboy Take Me Away.”