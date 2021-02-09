Kelly Clarkson shows she's no 'Lovefool' with dynamite cover of '90s hit

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her romantic side with her latest “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson, who has said she will honor what she calls singles awareness week on her show leading up to Valentine’s Day, performed the Cardigans’ 1996 hit “Lovefool” on Tuesday.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Standing at the microphone in a dark studio with purple lights shining down and her band behind her, Clarkson, who also revisited the ‘90s last month with Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train,” stays true to the track’s mellow roots before ramping up as she heads into the chorus, never letting her voice overpower the song, but still making it all her own.

Her fans were simply wowed by her cover of the tune from the Swedish band.

“Oh here she is again... singing like she owns the song... love you kelly,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Never knew this song could be covered and sounded as cool as this. I'm lovin' it!” someone else commented.

“A classic singing a classic,” another person wrote.

“I really thought that this song AGED pretty bad that's why I stopped listening to it,” someone else wrote. “But, just now, listening to Kelly sing it again, I realized how wonderful and awesome Lovefool is. It really is a CLASSIC.”

It's hardly the first time Clarkson, who is getting divorced from Brandon Blackstock, has performed a downtrodden love song: Earlier this year, she covered "Another Sad Love Song" by Toni Braxton.

“Lovefool” was a single off of the Cardigans’ album “First Band on the Moon.” The song, which was boosted after if appeared in the Leonardo DiCaprio-Claire Danes movie, “Romeo + Juliet,” would be their only hit in the United States, appearing in the top 20 on various charts.

Lead singer Nina Persson has said the song was not really in the band’s wheelhouse, but it wound up taking a life of its own.

"It's quite a sad love song; the meaning of it is quite pathetic, really,” she told Billboard in 2016. “But then when we were recording, by chance, our drummer started to play that kind of disco beat, and there was no way to get away from it after that."