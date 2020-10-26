Kelly Clarkson is a rock goddess covering Aerosmith's 'Cryin'' for 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson does one heck of a good Steven Tyler.

Clarkson performed a winning cover of the Aerosmith classic “Cryin’” on Monday’s installment of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

The original “American Idol” champion wowed viewers once again with her hypnotic version of the 1993 hit, which followed last week’s take on another huge 1990s hit when she provided her signature spin on Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.”

Electric and totally rocking, Clarkson is as in control as ever for the whole performance, which reaches a fever pitch when she gets to the bridge and sings, “'Cause what you got inside / Ain't where your love should stay / Yeah, our love, sweet love, ain't love / 'Til you give your heart away.”

And you may feel chills a few seconds later when she emphatically closes the song with, “I was cryin' just to get you / Now I'm dyin' cause I let you / Do what you do what you do down to me.”

Interestingly, this isn’t Clarkson’s first time performing “Cryin’” for fans, either. In 2004, she covered it for Lifetime’s “Women’s Rock.”

“Cryin’,” of course, was a monster hit for Aerosmith, thanks, in part, to the popular accompanying video, which featured Alicia Silverstone. The clip won three awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year.