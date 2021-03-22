Kelly Clarkson kicks off the week with stirring 'Kellyoke' performance of Adele song

It's hard to believe, but Kelly Clarkson has never covered an Adele song during her "Kellyoke" segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"!

Well, not until Monday, where she took the stage to belt out "Water Under the Bridge," a hit for the British chanteuse in 2016. Check it out:

During the performance, Clarkson stands at center stage as big, bright lights flash around her and she launches into the heartfelt, rollicking song. She's wearing a brown pleated, belted dress with a kind of camouflage print and big hoop earrings as she gives it her all.

"Kellyoke" has been a regular feature on Clarkson's show since its beginning. She's done fast-hit covers of everyone from The Cranberries to Whitney Houston to Aerosmith, and it's always a treat to see who she'll make front and center in every episode.

She appeared Sunday night as part of Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" benefit, an all-star fundraising concert designed to raise money for Texans affected by February's snowstorms. On that show, she sang "Whole Lotta Woman," from her 2017 album, "Meaning of Life."

While this might have been Clarkson's first take on Adele on her show, it's not the first time she's sang the superstar's music; her version of "Someone Like You" has rocked stadiums. So we sure expect to see more of this particular pairing!