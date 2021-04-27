Sending our love to Kelly Clarkson because her new Adele 'Kellyoke' cover is perfect

Well, that didn’t take long.

Barely a month after she covered Adele for the first time during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson was back at it Tuesday when she belted out “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).”

As red lights beamed down around her, Clarkson’s uplifting rendition proved a perfect fit for her. The song started with her singing, with light instrumentation that gave way to the chorus.

“Send my love to your new lover / Treat her better / We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts / We both know we ain't kids no more,” she sang in her signature style.

Last month, Clarkson tackled "Water Under the Bridge," which, like “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” appears on Adele's 2015 album, "25."

Clarkson has twice performed an Adele song on her talk show in the past month and a half. Larry Busacca / WireImage

This time around, fans on YouTube couldn’t get enough of Clarkson’s take.

“Only queen KELLY would decide to sing Adele in a higher key and SLAY it!” someone gushed.

“She is so beautiful! And I'm convinced she could sing anything,” another person wrote.

“Kelly is here again slaying a song and making it hers! I’ll never get tired of listening to her incredible vocals,” someone else commented.

“Woow!! Now we need collaboration between Kelly and Adele,” one fan wrote.

Could these two pop icons ever team up? Time will tell, but in the meantime, we may just hold out hope Clarkson will grace us with her own rendition of "Hello."