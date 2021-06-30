Kelly Clarkson performed her third Adele cover of 2021 during her most recent "Kellyoke" segment, delivering an epic rendition of "Rolling In the Deep."

Dramatically backlit by blue lighting and wearing a simple black dress, Clarkson belted out the hit song with her band, Y'All, and two backup singers accompanying her.

Clarkson started slowly before the song picked up. As she continued through the number, her vocals only got more impressive, especially as she sang the song's chorus.

Fans were blown away by the incredible cover.

"Another masterpiece from Queen Kelly 👑👑 slayed as usual ❤❤❤❤," wrote one commentator.

"So good. Not everyone can pull of an Adele cover, but you DEFINITELY can!" added another.

"QUEEN KELLY! She could sing MacNCheese cooking instructions and I bet her vocal delivery and connection will move me as she does with every song," joked a third.

Some commenters wondered if Clarkson might be hinting that Adele's long-anticipated fourth album might be dropping soon. Other fans said that they were hoping for a collaboration between the two female pop stars.

One fan theorized that the song might have a personal meaning for Clarkson, following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has channeled Adele: In previous "Kellyoke" segments, she's performed the British singer's hits "Water Under the Bridge" and "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)," both songs from Adele's 2015 album "25."

Clarkson has also performed some of Adele's biggest songs in concert: She's incorporated "Someone Like You" into her set lists for some shows.

