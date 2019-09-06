Kelly Clarkson may not work 9 to 5, but she sure can sing about it.

The original “American Idol” winner has made a cheeky video covering Dolly Parton’s classic song, “9 to 5,” to promote her new talk show.

In the clip, Clarkson wakes up, grabs a cup of coffee and takes a shower before heading out for a day of work. We see her in a wide array of jobs, including a mechanic, a waitress, a construction worker, a firefighter and a police officer.

And because this is Kelly Clarkson, you know she sings and dances the whole time, with her “co-workers” serving as backup dancers.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” premieres Monday. Kevin Hart was slated to be her first guest, but after he was in a serious car crash, Dwayne Johnson left his honeymoon to take his place.

The talk show is the latest job for the popular singer, who also counts recording music and serving as a coach on “The Voice” among her other jobs, proving that, yes, she definitely works longer than 9 to 5.