Kelly Clarkson wants to know 'what's going on' in energetic 4 Non Blondes cover

Kelly Clarkson is on a ‘90s streak!

The singer delivered yet another epic performance of a classic ‘90s hit during her latest “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She lent her powerful voice to a cover of 1992’s “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes, the former alt-rock group fronted by Linda Perry.

Clarkson attacked the song with her signature, belting vocals and added an edgy rasp in places to channel her inner rocker.

Her fans definitely approved of her latest "Kellyoke" cover.

“Dang. This is an amazing version. Kelly can do no wrong to any song,” one fan commented on the official YouTube video of her performance.

“Kellyoke is the only thing that makes 2020 bearable!” another fan wrote.

“The only bad thing about this is that it ended,” someone else commented.

Clarkson has been covering lots of ‘90s hits lately, including Aerosmith’s 1993 power ballad “Cryin’” and Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit song, “Torn” — which was actually a cover of a song from the ‘90s rock band Ednaswap.

Earlier this month, Clarkson also took a walk on the country side with a spot-on cover of Shania Twain’s 1995 song “No One Needs to Know,” prompting many fans to beg her to record a full-length country album.

While she’s been feeling the ‘90s hits lately, Clarkson definitely doesn't limit herself to one era or genre when it comes to her “Kellyoke” covers. She recently covered Harry Styles’s recent hit “Watermelon Sugar” as well as Coldplay’s 2002 song “The Scientist."

And always a fan of throwbacks, she also recently performed a showstopping cover of Johnny Cash’s 1963 classic, “Ring of Fire.”

Is there anything Clarkson can’t sing? We don’t think so!