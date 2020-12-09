Watch Kelly Clarkson's powerful rendition of Roxette's 'It Must Have Been Love'

You’re gonna “love” Kelly Clarkson’s newest edition of “Kellyoke.”

On Wednesday’s episode of her talk show, the singer covered “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette, the smash song featured in the hit 1990 movie “Pretty Woman.”

Clarkson brought her signature touch to the ballad, starting soft and slow before she Clarksonizes (if that’s even a verb) the tune by showing off the powerful and dynamic range of her voice before gently winding down as she closed the track.

Clarkson's effort comes one year to the day Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson died.

Her cover certainly impressed fans.

"Well, Roxette is my ultimate favorite band, and Kelly covering it, i mean what else to say? GORGEOUS!" one person wrote.

"Today marks the one-year anniversary of Marie Fredriksson's passing, so Kelly did her proud!" someone else commented.

"She can sing anything,everything! Goddess of song," another person wrote.

Originally released in 1987, “It Must Have Been Love” is one of four No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 recorded by Roxette. It was one of the biggest hits of the early part of the decade, landing at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the year, behind only “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips.

The band’s other chart toppers include “The Look,” “Joyride” and “Listen to Your Heart,” which, coincidentally, Clarkson has also covered.

Clarkson and the 1990s have proven to be a winning formula this season. Earlier this week, she covered Joan Osbourne’s “One of Us” and has also crushed it with her take on “Foolish Games” by Jewel, “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes, “Cryin’” by Aerosmith, “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia and “Criminal” by Fiona Apple.